Truckee police find violators during sex offender sweep

The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni involved officers who also conducted sex offender compliance sweeps in the Truckee area, leading them to find several people in violation, reports state.

Police arrested a 28-year-old Truckee man on Thursday, and officers intend to file charges against another, a news release states.

Truckee police say it regularly performs such sweeps.

Rodni has been missing for two weeks. She was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 6. Around 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults from the region and as far away as the Bay Area reportedly attended the party. The last cellular data available from Rodni’s phone came at 12:33 a.m. that day, according to officials.

Rodni is described as white, about 5-foot-7, 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes, with numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CR-V, license plate number 8YUR127, is also still missing.

Officials said this week the search for Rodni would transition into a more limited search-and-rescue mode.

More than 200 personnel from local, state, and federal agencies have been assigned to the search for Rodni. In total, more than 14,600 man hours have been spent on the case, helping follow through on more than 1,100 tips that have come in.