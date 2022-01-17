Truckee man faces robbery charge

Ryan Charles Hughes



A Truckee man remained jailed Monday on a robbery accusation, authorities said.

Ryan Charles Hughes, 36, was arrested Monday morning in the 12000 block of Palisades Street. He faces charges of robbery and threatening with the intent to terrorize, reports state.

According to Truckee Police Sgt. Arnie Lopez, the robbery happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in what he called a domestic incident.

There was an injury involved that was related to the incident, although the sergeant declined to say how severe the injury was or how it happened.

Hughes has a bond of $100,000.

Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com