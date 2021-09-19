Truckee man faces murder charge

From Truckee Police Department:

On Friday evening at approximately 7:30 p.m., Truckee police officers responded to a stabbing incident involving two adult males in the parking lot of the Gateway shopping center. Arriving officers located one of the subjects deceased. An investigation resulted in Bryan Ewry, 30, of Truckee, being identified as the other involved party in the altercation. Ewry was located nearby and was arrested and booked for murder, 187(a) pc.

Ewry remained in custody Sunday at the Nevada County Jail, where he is being held without bail. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin. This appears to be an isolated incident where the victim and suspect knew each other. There is no threat to the public.

If you were a witness or have any additional information to assist with this investigation please call Detective Heath at 530-550-2331.