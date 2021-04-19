Truckee man dies following DUI hit-and-run

A man has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle last week in downtown Truckee, authorities said.

Justin “Shuba” Ardagh, 25, of Truckee, was pronounced dead over the weekend at the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. Ardagh died as a result of extensive head injuries suffered from the collision, police Sgt. Lisa Madden said.

Stephen Andrew Lally, 32, was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Nevada County Jail on two felonies: hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities have said.

Initially held on $750,000 in bond, Lally was free on bond Monday, reports state.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Bridge and Jibboom streets. Officers arriving on the scene discovered Ardagh, who had been rendered unconscious by the collision.

After establishing that the victim had been struck by a vehicle, police searched the area and subsequently located Lally, who was operating a red Subaru sedan, police said.

Lally was approached by officers, who arrested him after determining that he was the driver responsible for the collision. Officers also booked him for driving under the influence after discovering evidence of alcohol impairment, Madden said.

The District Attorney’s Office has not announced any additional charges against Lally, as it awaits a police report for further review, according to an office employee.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer for The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com.