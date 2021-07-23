Truckee Downtown Park Project takes shape

The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Community Project celebrated the groundbreaking of the Truckee Downtown Park Project located at the Church Street Community Arts Center.

This project represents the final phase of exterior revitalization of the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District owned Community Arts Center property. The park district recently completed exterior revitalization work on the Community Arts Center including a new roof, ADA entrance, parking lot upgrades, and exterior paint. The Downtown Park Project adds the exterior play, picnic, and 80-seat amphitheater components of the property.

The Contractors Association was approached by the park district four years ago to conduct the nonprofit fundraising and project coordination. This groundbreaking represents four years of fundraising and community outreach efforts to bring this public space to fruition. The project has an approximate budget of $700,000 to construct. To date the Contractors Association has facilitated $385,000 in community contributions and grants. Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe members have added $300,000 of in-kind professional donations, materials and labor.

“This project represents the extraordinary capacity of our community and generosity of our local contractors to give back to a project that so represents the values and lifestyle of our residents,” said Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Executive Director Kellie Cutler.

Patrick McEnany, High West Landscaping, donated project design; Mark Tanner, CEO Mark Tanner Constructions and park district board member, will take the lead as general contractor. Mark

Tanner kicked off the ceremonial groundbreaking emphasizing the synergies of the renovated Community Arts Center indoor theater and the outdoor amphitheater as a unique cultural gathering place.

“This downtown revitalization effort was made possible by the generous contributions of individual community members, organizations, and our special districts. It ties together our public spaces from the new railyards projects to Brickletown,” said Truckee Mayor Anna Klovstad.

The ceremonial groundbreaking took place at 8 a.m. on July 14 in recognition of the fifteen teen funders and community partners and over twenty CATT member companies on the construction team, without which this project would not be possible. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. A fundraising gap of $75,000 remains with naming opportunities still available. Individuals can purchase custom engraved pavers through July 31. Purchase pavers at DowntownTruckeePark.com or contact the CATT office at 530-550-9999 for naming opportunities.

Source: Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe

Mark Wasley (TDRPD Board Chairman), Dave Rhoden (CATT CP Board President), Hardy Bullock (Nevada County Supervisor, District 5), Anna Klovstad (Town of Truckee Mayor), Mary Heatherington (TTAD Board Member), Patrick McEnany (Principle, High West Landscape Architects), Mark Tanner (CEO, Mark Tanner Construction and TDRPD Board Member).

Provided photo

Schematic of the Truckee Downtown Park Project located at the Church Street Community Arts Center.

Provided photo