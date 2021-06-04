Trisha Tillotson appointed as Nevada County’s Community Development Agency director

FROM A RELEASE:

Nevada County’s Public Works Director, Trisha Tillotson, has been appointed as Nevada County’s Community Development Agency (CDA) Director beginning June 27. CDA includes Nevada County’s Agricultural Commissioner, Building, Environmental Health, Planning, and Public Works departments.

Trisha Tillotson.

Provided

“Our CDA Director oversees over 130 staff and important land-use and environmental services that are vital to the quality of life we have in Nevada County,” said Alison Lehman, County Executive Officer. “After a successful and competitive recruitment, I’m excited to share that Trisha will be stepping into this new role. She is incredibly smart, deeply connected to our community, well respected for her knowledge statewide, and an in-depth problem solver.”

“I am looking forward to continuing to serve Nevada County in a broader role as the Community Development Agency Director,” said Trisha Tillotson, currently Nevada County’s Public Works Director. “Through collaboration with CDA and County staff, our community partners, and citizens, CDA will continue to improve our public services with a focus on inclusive community engagement, transparent communication, and important community issues such as emergency preparedness, broadband, housing, economic development, cannabis and homelessness issues.”

Trisha Tillotson has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from California State University, Chico, and is a Professional Civil Engineer. Trisha more recently became a Credentialed California County Senior Executive. Before coming to Nevada County to serve as our Public Works Director in 2017, Trisha worked for the City of Grass Valley Public Works Department for over 12 years. Trisha’s experience also includes working for a private engineering firm for one year and more than two years with Caltrans.

Trisha is a Nevada County local, graduating from Nevada Union High School and, more recently, the Nevada County Community Leadership Institute. She lives in Grass Valley with her husband John, and is grateful that her children and grandchild also reside in Nevada County.

Source: Nevada County