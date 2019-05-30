Trisha Dellis to leave superintendent job with Nevada City School District

Trisha Dellis, superintendent of the Nevada City School District, is leaving her position, a release states.

Dellis, appointed superintendent in July 2015, is taking a job with the Carmel Unified School District. She’ll start her new position of assistant superintendent of human resources this summer.

“Trisha has been an outstanding administrator, educator and mentor in our district, but has opted to pursue an opportunity that will allow her to be closer to her family on the coast,” the release states.

The district’s Board of Trustees will hold a celebration for Dellis at its June 25 meeting.

According to the release, the board will begin the process to appoint an interim superintendent for the 20190-20 school year.