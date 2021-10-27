 Tricks and treats: Safe Trick-or-Treat event returns to downtown Grass Valley | TheUnion.com
Tricks and treats: Safe Trick-or-Treat event returns to downtown Grass Valley

Elias Funez
  

Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser hands a goodie bag out to a pair of plumber brothers — River Fox as Mario and Atkinson Fox as Luigi — during Wednesday morning’s Safe Trick-or-Treat event hosted by Grass Valley and the Grass Valley Downtown Association. The event reemerged this year following the cancellation of last year’s event due to COVID-19. This year, to emphasize safety, merchants were encouraged not to distribute candy. Instead, candy was distributed from a centralized location.
Photo: Elias Funez
A ghoulish duo take stride along Mill Street during Wednesday’s event in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley’s Palmer family shows off their construction-themed costumes.
Photo: Elias Funez
The people at Cork 49 show off their circus costume attire along Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Grace Crain
Two-year-old Jaxson Tomlinson takes in Wednesday’s event dressed as a firefighter.
Photo: Grace Crain
A young Spiderman meets a young Spiderwoman during Wednesday’s downtown Grass Valley event. The event made a return following a hiatus last year due to COVID-19.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar waves to passersby from inside of the poop emoji costume.
Photo: Elias Funez
Downtown Grass Valley’s Halloween decorations were a perfect backdrop for Wednesday’s event.
Photo: Elias Funez
A young butterfly takes in the downtown Safe Trick-or-Treat event Wednesday morning in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Grace Crain

