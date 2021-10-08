Tricks and treats return: Some changes made to annual Halloween events

The volume of Halloween festivities planned for Nevada City this year looks like it will be somewhere in the middle, between its normal level and last year’s decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stuart Baker.

While the chamber itself is not involved in planning any of the festivities, according to Baker, it has shared a list on its website of those known to be within the county’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Among these are some pre-Halloween features, including the pumpkin-flavored goods available at downtown Nevada City businesses TREATS and Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe, as well as Folk Trails Hiking Club’s walking cemetery tour to take off from Outside Inn at 4 p.m. this coming Thursday.

Also featured on the list is Outside Inn’s Haunted Pathway, a display which is part of what Outside Inn owner Erin Thiem says is “a longstanding history of celebrating Halloween” for the business.

Thiem said Friday that decorations are fully set up at both her businesses, Inn Town Campground and Outside Inn. At the former, these are intended for campers only, but the latter is open for the public to visit Halloween night.





“The Outside Inn generally attracts quite a lot of people on Halloween night, so that’s certainly something that will be back this year,” said Thiem. “And we’re happy to have people come enjoy the decorations on Halloween.”

ROTARY CLUB OF GRASS VALLEY

The Rotary Club of Grass Valley will be holding a Halloween Trick or Tri-Tip Drive Thru fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31, according to a release.

The event will take place at Lyman Gilmore Middle School in Grass Valley, and will be selling tickets for $15 per meal, or $50 for a family meal, at the Rotary Club of Grass Valley’s website until Oct. 24.

“Last year’s event was a huge success, and this year we decided to mix it up and provide a Santa Maria-style dinner,” wrote the organization’s event chair, Patrick Ward, in the release. “We wanted to provide a COVID-friendly event that will support our local youth activities and will be a great way for families to enjoy Halloween and receive a wonderful meal.”

DOWNTOWN GRASS VALLEY

The Grass Valley Downtown Association’s annual Safe Trick or Treat event for pre-school children will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27, according to Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall.

The event, which was canceled last year, is set to make its return this year with some changes, according to Marshall.

As opposed to past years’ system of visiting multiple downtown merchants who are distributing candy, this year’s event will have one central spot where pre-packed bags of candy will be given out, said Marshall.

According to Marshall, there will be a number of things there for children to take photos with, including a fire engine. The city has also set up a number of Halloween decorations, which can already be seen throughout downtown Grass Valley’s Mill Street commercial area.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com