‘Tribute trucks’ honor veterans
American Legion Post 130 Honor Guard members present arms next to the “Infinite Hero Tribute Truck” and the “Old Crow Tribute Truck” for Colonel CE “Bud” Anderson. Local businesses Artistick Mayhem Studio, A Finer Detail Upholstery, Palmer Enterprises and Grass Valley Sign helped create both projects. The Infinite Hero Truck will be auctioned off to benefit the IH Foundation (infinitehero.org), which helps veterans facing frontline issues. The Old Crow Tribute Truck is a salute to Anderson, USAF Triple Ace (pictured), who is the owner’s daily driver. | Submitted by Kelly Collin.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Photo challenge accepted: Nevada County Camera Club exhibit opens next week
Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit “Gold Country on Camera – A Photo Challenge” will again be on display during The Center for the Arts Open Studios on Oct. 9 and 10 and beyond