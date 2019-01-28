Trial set in Nevada County officer assault case

A Nevada County correctional officer accused of assaulting an inmate is scheduled for trial May 14.

Attorneys in the misdemeanor case of Adam Grizzell, 25, agreed Monday in Nevada County Superior Court to hold a pretrial hearing May 3, followed almost two weeks later by the trial.

On paid administrative leave since early summer, Grizzell is free on bond.

Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of three years' probation for Grizzell on misdemeanor charges of assault by an officer and battery, if he accepted a plea deal this month.

According to authorities, Grizzell on June 27 slammed a handcuffed inmate against a wall, causing minor injuries. Authorities placed him on administrative leave that day. Prosecutors filed charges against him in October.

The June accusations are similar to those described in a civil lawsuit filed in November against Grizzell, Nevada County, the Sheriff's Office and others. Christopher Howe in the suit says Grizzell last January pushed his face into a wall and then forced him to the ground, which broke his leg.

Prosecutors have filed no charges against Grizzell in that incident.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.