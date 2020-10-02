Trial date set in Stan Norman murder case

After a series of delays because of COVID-19, the trial for Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley — both facing a murder charge in the death of Stan Norman — has been set for Jan. 12.

The trial date for Bryant, 54, and McCauley, 44, had been postponed a handful of times. A request by McCauley at a Friday hearing in Nevada County Superior Court led Judge Robert Tice-Raskin to set the January date.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.

Authorities accuse Bryant of shooting Norman, a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran, with glass marbles and a crossbow in April 2018. They say McCauley participated and helped dispose of the remains.

Both men remained jailed Friday without bond.

