Tri Counties Bank to close Penn Valley branch April 15

Tri Counties Bank will close its Penn Valley branch, at 11362 Pleasant Valley Road, next week.

Its last day open will be this coming Thursday.

Megan Sheehan, a spokesperson for the bank, said all current employees of the Penn Valley branch were offered positions within the bank, and that many will begin working at the Grass Valley and Nevada City branches.

“We always go above and beyond for our employees, but especially in a situation where we’re closing a branch, we want to make sure we offer positions,” said Sheehan.

On the bank’s decision to close this branch, Sheehan said, “We’re always evaluating our branch footprint with the needs of our customers and our communities.”

According to Sheehan, the bank has seen a “digital transformation” as people gravitate more toward electronic options such as mobile banking and ATMs rather than going into branch buildings.

“Everybody is moving more toward digital,” she said, on the “ongoing” shift in banking.

Based on this shift, said Sheehan, the bank has evaluated that fewer physical locations are needed.

According to Tri Counties’ website, the bank currently operates 73 branches throughout Northern and Central California.

These include two Grass Valley branches — one downtown, at 305 Neal St., and the other at 709 Sutton Way — and one in Nevada City, at 305 Railroad Ave.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.