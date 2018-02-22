UPDATE: Tri Counties Bank robbed; suspect at large

UPDATE at 4:28 p.m.:

Grass Valley authorities say the suspect in the Thursday afternoon robbery of the Sutton Way Tri Counties Bank showed no weapon and that no one was hurt in the theft.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded at 3:13 p.m. to the bank, fielding officers both inside the building and in the surrounding area. They learned that the suspect — a white man in his 20s wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a dark scarf that partially covered his face — entered the bank, displayed a note and took an undisclosed amount of cash, Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said.

"No weapon used, displayed or mentioned," he said, adding that no one was injured.

The suspect then left the bank, walking toward Plaza Drive. He remained at-large that afternoon, the chief said.

Officers encountered some people in the area and determined they played no role in the robbery, he added.

Police have asked anyone with information, and nearby businesses with surveillance footage of the area, to contact dispatchers at 530-265-7880.

Gammelgard said detectives will examine whether Thursday’s robbery is connected to the Feb. 12 robbery at Bank of the West, on nearby Brunswick Road. In that theft a man also entered a bank, showed a note and left on foot with money.

Initially posted:

Law enforcement is currently looking for a suspect involved in the robbery of Tri Counties Bank in the Glenbrook Basin.

The robbery occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect is described as being a skinny build white male, wearing blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

The suspect was last seen heading towards Plaza Drive.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.