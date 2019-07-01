Trespassing report leads to 2 arrests, discovery of shotgun, drugs

A man and woman who said they were panning for gold were found with a short-barreled shotgun and suspected drugs, Nevada County authorities said.

Bryon Edward Arendell, 49, of French Corral; and Samantha Carol Monterastelli, 25, of Nevada City, each face charges of being an ex-felon with a firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and possession of ammunition, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Arendell faces an additional charge of trespassing on private property. Monterastelli also is charged with unauthorized entry onto posted land, possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation, records state.

Deputies arrested the pair after responding around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a trespassing report in the 18000 block of Grizzly Hill Road, sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales said.

They found one person walking down a road. He said two other people were stuck in a vehicle on the property. Deputies then cited him for trespassing and released him, Scales said.

Officers then found Arendell and Monterastelli in a truck. They spotted a short-barreled shotgun wedged between the driver’s seat and center console, along with a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, he added.

“Neither one claimed ownership of the shotgun,” Scales said.

The shotgun’s chamber held no round, though there was a round in the gun’s tube, the lieutenant said.

Arendell remained jailed Monday under $51,500 in bond. Monterastelli has no bond, reports state.

