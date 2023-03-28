Managing Editor
Nevada County’s reprieve from the low snow ended Tuesday afternoon with accumulations documented down to 1,500 feet.
Managing Editor
Nevada County’s reprieve from the low snow ended Tuesday afternoon with accumulations documented down to 1,500 feet.
Wind gusts in the 45 mph range — working in tandem with saturated soils from months of precipitation — helped topple many trees and limbs across the region causing power outages, traffic collisions, spinouts, vehicle and building damage.
A pair of student’s vehicles at Forest Lake Christian High School were destroyed by falling trees that blocked the entrance of the schools’ middle and high school campuses Tuesday morning. No one was hurt.
“We watched it go down from class,” Forest Lake Christian Middle School Principal Travis Smith said as he watched a Cal Fire hand crew make quick work of the downed trees that reportedly struck six vehicles.
Due to the wind speed at the time, the tree falls were reportedly not heard, only seen.
“The wind was cranking, and because of that, everyone was looking out of their windows,” Smith said. “Thankfully the fire crew was here within minutes.”
As unfortunate of the situation was, it did provide an opportunity for school personnel to practice emergency situation protocol.
“It allowed us a real-time situation to practice our drills,” Smith said. “Doing exactly what we trained to do.”
Smith commended the swift actions of the firefighters.
“We were sitting here formulating a plan and they show up executing a better plan,” Smith said.
Large trees were reported down along Walker Drive, South School Street, and Reward Street at about the same time.
About one inch of rain was recorded in Grass Valley Tuesday morning before turning to sleet at about 2:15 p.m. and snow by 2:30 p.m.
By 5 p.m. Tuesday, Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin had recorded about three inches of snowfall accumulation.
Snowfall will continue in the early morning hours today until about the morning commute, when snowfall will transition to rainfall. By 1 p.m. there is an 82% chance of rain that reduces to a 33% chance of rain by 11 p.m. Highs are forecast to be in the lower 40s today with lows in the 34 degree range.
Thursday is expected to see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.
To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.
