Tree removal scheduled for Highway 49 in Alta Sierra

FROM A RELEASE:

Caltrans is advising motorists of upcoming one-way traffic control and intermittent traffic holds on State Highway 49 for tree removal over the next two weeks.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20, Caltrans and Tyrell Resources will begin performing nightly tree removal near Round Valley Road and Quail Creek Drive in preparation for the 2021 construction of a two-way left turn lane with an increased 8-foot-wide southbound shoulder. Work is scheduled nightly between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Oct. 20 through the morning of Saturday, Oct. 24, and Monday, Oct. 26 through the morning of Saturday, Oct. 31. Nearby residents should expect to hear loud chainsaw and heavy equipment noises during work periods.

In addition to one-way traffic control, motorists may also experience intermittent traffic holds while crews remove large, downed trees from the roadway. The work is part of a $4.3 million safety improvement project that is intended to reduce the number and severity of collisions between Round Valley Road and Quail Creek Drive by providing a designated turn lane for motorists.

Knife River Construction is the primary contractor for the project. Major construction work is expected to begin spring 2021. Motorists and local residents may continue to see utility relocation work in the project area this fall and winter.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter@CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans