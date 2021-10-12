Tree falls into building, traps person inside
Update 11:45 a.m.:
Tree into house on the 14,000 block of Stinson Drive in Alta Sierra apparently the result of a tree felling job gone wrong. Subject pulled from house was conscious when taken by ambulance. FF’s on scene talking to tree climber. #theunionnow @TheUnion pic.twitter.com/KSpk4YWMvr
— Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) October 12, 2021
Initially Posted:
A man was trapped after a tree fell on a house, scanner traffic indicated Tuesday.
The 50-inch tree, as described by scanner traffic, fell on the house on Stinson Drive just before 11 a.m. The man was trapped inside the house under the tree, scanner traffic said.
He was extricated a few minuets later, scanner reports stated.
