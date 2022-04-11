Tree fall kills 1 on Highway 49

Firefighters and first responders work to help those involved in Monday afternoon’s fatal collision on Highway 49, just north of La Barr Meadows Road, before eventually clearing the scene. A large conifer tree fell from the side of the road and struck a Nissan Rogue and three other vehicles.

Photo: Elias Funez

A 79-year-old Marysville woman died Monday after a tree fell onto Highway 49, crushing her car and striking three other vehicles, authorities said.

The woman, whose name wasn’t released Monday, was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound around 1 p.m. when the tree fell across the highway just north of La Barr Meadows Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Behind her was a 2013 Ford Escape, driven by Miguelina Huerta-Gonzalez, of Cameron Park. Going southbound was a 2010 Honda Accord, driven by Bogdan Koshlaychuk, and behind him was a 2005 Honda Accord, driven by Carla Viera, both of Grass Valley, a news release states.

A California Highway Patrol Officer denotes where the large conifer tree snapped from its trunk and fell into Highway 49 during Monday’s inclement weather. The tree struck a vehicle and killed its driver.

Photo: Elias Funez

The weather was rainy and windy at the time.

“A large conifer tree on the west side of the highway fell across both lanes of traffic, landing directly on the top of the Nissan Rogue, crushing the passenger compartment,” the release states. “The tree simultaneously struck the other three vehicles.”

The Marysville woman had fatal head injuries at the scene. Viera had major injuries, and was taken to a Roseville hospital for treatment, CHP said.

The highway was closed in both directions for almost 90 minutes.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact CHP at 530-477-4900.

A Caltrans worker uses a chainsaw to cut at the large conifer tree that fell onto Highway 49.

Photo: Elias Funez

Firefighters prepare to help remove a large piece of the conifer tree that fell across Highway 49 causing a four-vehicle collision that killed one.

Photo: Elias Funez