Tree fall kills 1 on Highway 49
Three other vehicles involved, one person has major injuries
A 79-year-old Marysville woman died Monday after a tree fell onto Highway 49, crushing her car and striking three other vehicles, authorities said.
The woman, whose name wasn’t released Monday, was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound around 1 p.m. when the tree fell across the highway just north of La Barr Meadows Road, the California Highway Patrol said.
Behind her was a 2013 Ford Escape, driven by Miguelina Huerta-Gonzalez, of Cameron Park. Going southbound was a 2010 Honda Accord, driven by Bogdan Koshlaychuk, and behind him was a 2005 Honda Accord, driven by Carla Viera, both of Grass Valley, a news release states.
The weather was rainy and windy at the time.
“A large conifer tree on the west side of the highway fell across both lanes of traffic, landing directly on the top of the Nissan Rogue, crushing the passenger compartment,” the release states. “The tree simultaneously struck the other three vehicles.”
The Marysville woman had fatal head injuries at the scene. Viera had major injuries, and was taken to a Roseville hospital for treatment, CHP said.
The highway was closed in both directions for almost 90 minutes.
Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact CHP at 530-477-4900.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tree fall kills 1 on Highway 49
Tree fall kills 1 on Highway 49