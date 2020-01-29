Tree branch trimming underway along the Golden Center Freeway (PHOTOS)

Highway on-ramp and shoulder closures

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Gold Flat Road westbound on- and off-ramps: Westbound motorists can expect full ramp closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday for tree removal.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Washington Street to Brunswick Road: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for tree removal.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Broad Street and Sacramento Street on-ramps: The eastbound Broad Street off-ramp will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for tree removal.