UPDATE: Two trees blocking all lanes on Highway 49
A tree is blocking all lanes of Highway 49 just north of Quail Creek Road Monday morning.
According to CHP incident logs, the tree fell around 9:50 a.m. and it may have power lines wrapped around it.
Another tree is blocking all lanes of Highway 49 at Alta Sierra Drive, according to CHP. That tree reportedly landed on a vehicle. The second tree also fell around 9:50 a.m.
