UPDATE: Two trees blocking all lanes on Highway 49

A tree is blocking all lanes of Highway 49 just north of Quail Creek Road Monday morning.

According to CHP incident logs, the tree fell around 9:50 a.m. and it may have power lines wrapped around it.

Photo by Alan Riquelmy

Another tree is blocking all lanes of Highway 49 at Alta Sierra Drive, according to CHP. That tree reportedly landed on a vehicle. The second tree also fell around 9:50 a.m.