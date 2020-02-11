Travel presentations at the Nevada City Library

In February, the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City will host two travel talks for the community. The first, scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on February 20 will be a talk on Argentina and Uruguay. Community members are encouraged to join in for an evening of travel insights while a local traveler shares about the wonders of the culture and travel highlights of Argentina and Uruguay. Q&A to follow the slides and commentary of this adventure in South America. On February 24, local equestrian Meredith Cherry will give a travel talk on the highlights of her adventure while horseback riding across the United States. She will also share photos and stories from her most recent travels through the Northeast. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.