‘Travel is definitely discouraged:’ Whiteout conditions over weekend, low snow Monday forecasters warn
People in Grass Valley, Nevada City and other Western Nevada County locations are forecast to wake up to another round of frosty conditions this morning before another round of rain and moderate to heavy snow moves into the region later today, and expected to last through Sunday.
Between two to three inches of precipitation is forecast for Grass Valley through the duration of the weather event.
Snow levels are expected to start at 3,000 to 5,000 feet during the first of two weather systems Friday, and lower to 2,000 to 3,000 feet during the second system on Sunday.
“(The) second system will be much stronger, still not expecting much snow at Grass Valley, just a dusting towards the end of the storm Monday morning,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Craig Shoemaker said.
“Snow amounts around Scotts Flat could maybe see a couple inches of snow,” Shoemaker said, adding that ½ inch of snow could fall in Grass Valley Monday morning.
On Thursday evening, snow levels start to get going at about 5,000 feet with eight to ten inches of snowfall across the pass levels according to the National Weather Service.
Heavier amounts and lower snow levels are to be expected with the second, much stronger weather system.
Very difficult travel with 50 mile per hour wind gusts are also to be expected if attempting to navigate the Sierra Nevada mountains.
“Whiteout conditions and visibility could be zero,” Shoemaker said. “Travel is definitely discouraged.”
Rain amounts during the first weather system are forecast at just under an inch while the second system is looking to bring another four inches of precipitation.
“Grass Valley is going to get a lot of rain,” Shoemaker said. “Close to four inches. Going to be a wet system for Nevada City as well.”
“Really help with the snowpack,” Shoemaker said. “We have a good snowpack already and this will help out even more.”
To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.
It’s officially flu season: Health experts weigh in on winter illnesses
If you haven’t suffered from the flu that is certifiably going around, consider yourself lucky.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments