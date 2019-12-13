Travel impacts expected today across Sierra

Minor to moderate travel impacts are anticipated along Sierra roadways today, as snow levels are expected to drop to 4,000 feet before 4 p.m.

Snow accumulation will be less than half an inch today, though by Sunday morning 1 to 2 inches of new snow accumulation could be visible as the current system leaves the area.

Snow amounts may reach 10 to 15 inches in places and up to two feet of accumulation above 5,000 feet.

Motorists traveling the Sierra passes should expect slippery and snow covered roads, reduced visibility at times, travel delays, and potential chain controls.

The heaviest part of the storm is expected to pass through the region Friday evening, but another half inch to inch of rain is possible in Grass Valley and western Nevada County during the second push of the storm later today.

“There could be another dry period (Saturday) morning before another push of the system could come in and bring some more showers into Grass Valley,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Emily Heller said. “They will be lighter in nature.”

Dry and sunny weather returns Sunday through midweek, when a light system will move in bringing only slight precipitation amounts.

“Models are a little bit more iffy with this one,” Heller said. “There are chances for rain and snow Wednesday, but it could be Thursday. It won’t be a big winter storm.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the rain year to date totals (Oct. 1 – Sept. 30) were: Colfax – 12.8”; Alta Sierra – 10.31”; Bennett Road – 9.85”; San Juan Ridge – 8.48”; Nevada City – 8.28”; Grass Valley – 8.2”; Nevada County Airport – 7.88”.

