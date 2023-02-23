Low snow grass valley

Vehicles enter and exit the Glenbrook Plaza shopping center Wednesday evening in Grass Valley as the first dustings of snow begin to accumulate. The National Weather Service is forecasting between one to two feet of snow accumulation in Grass Valley through Saturday.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Managing Editor

A winter storm warning for significant low elevation snow remains in effect today through 4 a.m. Saturday morning according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.