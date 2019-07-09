Trauma-informed trainings offered for yoga and Ayurveda professionals

Certified yoga instructor Schuyler Bright will be giving two introductory talks geared for yoga and Ayurveda professionals, entitled, “Trauma Informed Yoga & Ayurveda,” with the first one scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 11 at Yoga Well, located at 768 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley and 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 19 at Kinfolk Yoga, 204 W. Main St., Suite 104 in Grass Valley. A third talk, designed specifically for mental health professionals, will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on July 20 at Sierra Therapy Center, 696 Whiting St., in Grass Valley.

At the first two talks, Bright will explain why she feels that every yoga teacher who is not trauma-informed does a disservice to their students, as well why restorative and chair yoga are imperative to offering a well-rounded trauma-informed class. At the July 20 class exclusively for therapists, she will provide evidence for integrating movement, breathing techniques and self care for more complete and lasting healing.

Bright offers 16 to 50-hour training on four weekends, a retreat Aug. 16 through 18 for therapists and non-yoga teachers, two weekends at Kinfolk Yoga in September that are open for drop in, as well as a retreat Oct. 11 through 14 for yoga teachers and yoga therapists. APA, YA, IAYT, & NAMA CE’s are available. Exact hours and cost depends on the professional application, which can be found at http://www.holistictraumarecovery.org/training.

Bright’s mission is to offer trauma-informed trainings to yoga and Ayurveda professionals, and offer body-informed trainings to mental health professionals. Programs that she is most proud of developing include those at Dignity Health (beginning Aug. 7), the Sierra County Drug Court, Community Beyond Violence, the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility, Sierra Nevada Children’s Services, Earle Jamieson School, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, and FEMA. To learn more, visit http://www.holistictraumarecovery.org.