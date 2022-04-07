Transportation panel seeks public input

The Nevada County Transportation Commission invites the community to an online public workshop from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 20 to discuss the draft Ready Nevada County Extreme Climate Event Mobility and Adaptation Plan.

In the face of increasing climate threats such as extreme temperature, precipitation, snowpack, landslide and wildfire, the plan provides a cross-disciplinary approach to identify the climate-related weaknesses of the transportation system in Nevada County, and provide actionable recommendations and strategies for integration into transportation plans, transportation improvement programs, and emergency response plans for the region, a news release states.

The plan uses the best available information to develop recommendations and strategies to minimize potential impacts to mobility and infrastructure most at risk. The Transportation Commission seeks the public’s input on the draft recommendations and strategies, which aim to ensure the transportation network is better prepared and more resilient to future climate events.

The online public workshop will be held on Zoom from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 20. The public can join at this link — bit.ly/NCTCReady — or call 669-900-6833, passcode 371818.

The draft plan is available for review on the project website ExtremeClimateMobilityNC.com , which contains an online feedback form and a recording of the first two public workshops, and provides more background on the plan, objectives, impact analysis and adaptation concepts. The public comment period for the draft plan is open through May 1.





“We look forward to hearing the Nevada County community’s valuable feedback on the draft plan,” said Mike Woodman, executive director of the commission, in a release. “The development and implementation of these strategies are intended to help mitigate and reduce the duration and severity of climate related impacts and improve safety.”

The commission developed the draft Ready Nevada County Extreme Climate Event Mobility and Adaptation Plan to identify ways to improve the transportation infrastructure and mobility readiness for extreme climate events. The plan fits within other recent and current planning efforts toward climate adaptation, hazard mitigation and disaster preparedness.

For more information, contact Kena Sannar, transportation planner, at ksannar@nccn.net or 530-265-3202.

Source: Nevada County