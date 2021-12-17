Transit fares free through Dec. 31
Nevada County Connects is offering free fares on all public transit routes through the end of the year as a holiday gift to the community.
The County of Nevada Transit Services has received a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) air quality grant that provides public transit funding assistance for projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility. Nevada County Connects will be operating normal schedules and times on all routes with free fares for all.
As a reminder, there will be limited service for Saturday schedules on December 24 and 31.There will be no service on December 25 (Christmas Day) and on January 1 (New Year’s Day). Bus schedules are available in the Nevada County Connects Rider’s Guide, at http://www.nevadacountyconnects.com or call the office 530-477-0103, option 0 for travel planning information.
