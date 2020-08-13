Transient arrested after physical confrontation with Back the Blue demonstrators in Grass Valley
A homeless man who made headlines after allegations he vandalized the Grass Valley Police Department two weeks ago is back in custody after an altercation with Back the Blue demonstrators Wednesday night, authorities said.
Adam Michael Cockrell, 35, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, resisting a peace officer, battery, fighting in a public place and committing a felony while on bail, jail records state. He remained Thursday in the Nevada County Jail on a $24,000 bond.
A Grass Valley police officer responded just after 7 p.m. to the corner of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road after a caller reported that a man was yelling and confronting Back the Blue participants, Capt. Steve Johnson said. Witnesses pointed out Cockrell, who was recognized by the officer due to the previous vandalism.
The officer saw Cockrell punch a woman and then get taken to the ground by other demonstrators, Johnson said.
Cockrell continued to be violent and caused damage to the patrol vehicle, even after being placed in leg restraints. He also threatened hospital staff while he was being medically cleared, Johnson said.
According to Johnson, Cockrell has never identified himself as being part of the Black Lives Matter movement and was not with the group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators that were across the street.
Check back with The Union for more on this story.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User