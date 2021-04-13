‘Transformation’: Insight Imaging to move office to downtown Grass Valley
Insight Imaging will be moving to 117 Neal St. in downtown Grass Valley as soon as next month.
The building, which is currently under renovation, was formerly a Salvation Army thrift store.
The thrift store closed August 2019, after the Salvation Army Del Oro Division announced that summer that it would close several stores, including in Grass Valley, Woodland, Sacramento, and Auburn due to financial constraints.
Dr. Anna Wilson, a diagnostic radiologist who bought Insight Imaging in 2019, said the move from the current location at 140 Litton Drive was motivated by having “outgrown the space” as the practice looks to expand its services.
Wilson estimates Insight Imaging will close its current office and move into the new building mid-May.
Because her expertise is in breast imaging in particular, Wilson is passionate about providing women “a comprehensive plan” of care through women’s imaging services, including screening, diagnostic, and ultrasound mammography, which assist in detecting breast cancers.
She said the plan is for this area of the practice to expand “quite a bit, because there’s a lot of need for that.”
Wilson added, however, that the practice is a general imaging center — conducting bone density scans, general ultrasound, and X-rays — which serves people of all ages.
Some of the services they plan to add “down the road” in their new building include genetics and MRI.
“In general, we’re just here providing care for patients and we’re just happy to serve the community,” said Wilson.
She recounted that the new building was recommended to her by Insight Imaging founder, Dr. Melisa Agness, who was retiring at that time.
Wilson said that, when first seeing the Salvation Army building as she searched for a new office location in late 2019, she liked its central location and visibility, although “that area really needed a little bit of love, and the building definitely needed a lot of work.”
She has worked with local architect Robert Wallis and D’ville Construction on that process.
“It’s a pretty big transformation,” said Wilson.
According to Wilson, the renovation so far has included replacement of HVAC, plumbing, and the building’s roof, as well as new walls built out for an examination room and waiting areas.
She said Insight Imaging will not occupy the entire building, and will lease out the side facing Neal Street.
“Everyone here is excited,” said Wilson, referring to the practice’s staff as well as some of its current patients, who she says have been keeping up with the moving process.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.
