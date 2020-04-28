Transfer station to begin limits today: 200 vehicles per day allotted at county dump
The McCourtney Road Transfer Station will begin limiting access to the facility at 200 vehicles per day.
An average of 422 vehicles per day have been accessing the county dump, at 14741 Wolf Mountain Road, since the statewide shelter-in-place order went into effect.
The limited access provision is an attempt to keep the transfer station open for essential services while also protecting employees and customers.
Only 200 vehicles will be permitted daily. All other vehicles will be turned away. Priority will be given to customers without curbside collection who are self-hauling trash, customers disposing green waste, commercial businesses disposing construction and demolition debris, and customers disposing of comingled recycling. There will be a limit of one visit per customer per week.
