Transfer station recycling buyback center to reopen
Transfer station recycling buyback center to reopen
The recycling buyback center at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station will reopen Wednesday, a news release states.
Customers will be able to access the buyback center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. However, they must sort their items beforehand, and wear a mask while on site.
Customers must sort CRV glass by color (brown, green and clear), plastics by number, along with aluminum and light tin. They should remove caps from all containers.
Support Local Journalism
Additionally, customers must remain in their vehicles unless directed by staff, have their recycling in a pickup bed or unlocked trunk, and lower their car window by no more than 3 inches when talking with staff.
The transfer station is at 14741 Wolf Mountain Road, Grass Valley.
— The Union staff
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User