Transfer station recycling buyback center to reopen

The recycling buyback center at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station will reopen Wednesday, a news release states.

Customers will be able to access the buyback center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. However, they must sort their items beforehand, and wear a mask while on site.

Customers must sort CRV glass by color (brown, green and clear), plastics by number, along with aluminum and light tin. They should remove caps from all containers.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Additionally, customers must remain in their vehicles unless directed by staff, have their recycling in a pickup bed or unlocked trunk, and lower their car window by no more than 3 inches when talking with staff.

The transfer station is at 14741 Wolf Mountain Road, Grass Valley.

— The Union staff