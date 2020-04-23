Transfer station limited to 200 vehicles a day, starting Wednesday

From a release:

The McCourtney Road Transfer Station will limit customer access to 200 vehicles per day to manage the volume of transactions during the shelter-in-place order.

Limited access will begin Wednesday, April 29.

An average of more than 422 customers a day have visited the McCourtney Road Transfer Station since a statewide shelter-in-place order was issued, placing both themselves and facility workers in needless risk during an unprecedented pandemic.

Despite public outreach by both Nevada County and Waste Management, customers continue to access the transfer station in larger numbers than before the shelter in place was ordered.

The limited access provision is an attempt to keep the transfer station open for essential services while also protecting employees and customers.

Only 200 vehicles will be permitted daily. All other vehicles will be turned away. Priority will be given to customers without curbside collection who are self-hauling trash, customers disposing green waste, commercial businesses disposing construction and demolition debris and customers disposing of comingled recycling. There will be a limit of one visit per customer per week.

Limited access to the transfer station will remain in effect until further notice. Customers are encouraged to visit http://www.wm.com/alerts for up-to-date service information.

Source: Waste Management