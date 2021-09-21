Training for in-home caregivers
The “One Source-Empowering Caregivers Annual Volunteer Training” will be held in-person at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25 at their office, located at 524 Brunswick Rd. in Grass Valley. All COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations will be followed. The training will focus on the needs of in-home caregivers and resources available to them within the community. Applications are available online at http://www.empoweringcaregivers.org, by email at ed@empoweringcaregivers.org or be calling 530-205-9514.
