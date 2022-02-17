Train to become a court advocate for children

A training for community members interested in becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) begins Feb. 22, facilitated by Child Advocates of Nevada County.

CASAs are trained community volunteers appointed by juvenile court judges to speak for the best interests of children who are brought before the court for reasons of abuse or neglect. After an initial training, each CASA is supervised and supported by CASA staff and is provided with resources and guidance to aid in effective advocacy. The next training begins on Feb.22 and runs for two evenings a week for the following four and a half weeks. Trainings will now be held in person at Child Advocates of Nevada County, 200 Providence Mine Rd., Suite 210, in Nevada City.

A Court Appointed Special Advocate is an official part of judicial proceedings, working alongside attorneys and social workers. By handling only one or two cases at a time, the CASA is able to thoroughly explore the history of each assigned case. The CASA talks with the child, parents, family members, neighbors, school officials, doctors and others involved in the child’s life who might have facts about the case. The CASA reviews all court facts and documents pertaining to the case. At scheduled hearings, he or she is expected to submit formal reports to the judge with recommendations for the safety, well-being, and permanent placement of the child. Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age. To learn more, call 211, 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit ConnectingPoint.org.