Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest

A Sebastopol woman stopped for failing to obey a stop sign now faces a handful of felony charges, Grass Valley police said.

Shannon Claire Dolan, 38, was arrested after Grass Valley police saw a meth pipe in her car during a routine traffic stop, authorities said.

Officers pulled Dolan over on Thursday after she failed to stop at a stop sign at Gold Flat and New Mohawk roads, Sgt. Clint Lovelady said.

“She yielded to emergency lights and, upon contact, officers noticed a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle,” Lovelady said. “Due to seeing it in plain sight, they requested she exit the vehicle to display objective signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.”

Lovelady said Dolan did not pass the field sobriety test.





“They determined she was operating a vehicle while under the influence. She was subsequently taken into custody,” Lovelady said.

Upon searching her vehicle, officers found 40 suspected hydrocodone pills, 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, an ounce of fetanyl, a digital scale, small plastic baggies indicative of drug sales, and numerous meth pipes and drug paraphernalia, Lovelady said.

On top of facing charges for intent to sell controlled substances, Dolan could face legal repercussions for the stun gun and pepper spray found in her vehicle, he added.

“Per the officers running her rap sheet, they noticed she had previously been convicted of a felony, which makes it illegal to possess those items in California,” Lovelady said.

Dolan faces charges of driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance, transportation for sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of paraphernalia, possession of tear gas and possession of a stun gun, jail reports state.

Dolan was free on a $35,000 bail on Friday, reports state.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com