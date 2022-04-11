Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons arrest

A vehicle’s expired registration led Grass Valley police to arrest a man on weapon and drug charges, authorities said.

Samuel Edward Adams, 37, of Nevada City, faces three felonies: felony committed while on bail, possession of a leaded cane, and possession of tear gas. He also faces three misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance, false registration, and transporting marijuana, Nevada County Jail records state.

Booked early Monday, Adams remained jailed that day, reports state.

A detective on patrol late Sunday spotted a vehicle near Brunswick Road and Sutton Way with a suspicious rear registration tab, Sgt. Clint Bates said.

The detective did a search on the vehicle’s plates, and discovered its registration was expired, though the tabs were valid. The detective then stopped the vehicle, identifying Adams as the driver, Bates added.

“The detective was aware of Sam due to a prior theft case,” the sergeant said.

Police determined Adams had a suspended license, which led to the vehicle being impounded. It was searched, revealing 1 ounce of suspected methamphetamine, about 5 pounds of marijuana, burglary tools, a baton, a type of pepper spray and body armor, Bates said.

It’s legal to possess body armor, he added.

“He cannot be in possession of the other weapons,” Bates said.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com and 530-477-4249