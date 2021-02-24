Traffic signal work at Wolf, Combie roads set for Thursday

Caltrans is alerting motorists about upcoming traffic signal work that will cause travel delays at the Wolf Road/Combie Road intersection.

Final traffic signal work on the Wolf/Combie Acceleration Lanes project is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Signal work was previously planned for Feb. 11, but was postponed due to weather. Contractors will be installing and activating a new traffic signal at the intersection. During the installation, signals will be dark with stop signs posted at the intersection.

Motorists traveling through the Wolf/Combie Road intersection on Highway 49 should expect travel delays and allow additional travel time. Drivers are also reminded to treat intersections with dark signals as all-way stops.

Caltrans completed major work on the $3.8 million Wolf/Combie Acceleration Lanes project in the fall. The project constructed two acceleration lanes — a 500-foot-long southbound acceleration lane with a 660-foot merge taper and a 900-foot-long northbound acceleration lane with a 660-foot merge taper — at Wolf and Combie roads.

In addition, highway drainage was upgraded, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps were constructed at the intersection, and safety lighting was installed at merge tapers.

Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3.

Source: Caltrans