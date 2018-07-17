UPDATE: A second passenger dead, 1 in critical condition due to plane crash this morning (VIDEO)

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.: Placer County Sheriff officials have reported that a second passenger has died in this morning’s plane crash near the Truckee Airport.

The single engine piston left Truckee Airport around 7:30 a.m. headed east, and immediately experienced engine problems. The plane crashed one mile southeast from the airport.

Emergency dispatchers were contacted around 7:40 a.m. and units were on scene within minutes.

The plane was seen flattening out before it went down in an attempt to land, then crashed in the brush. Following the crash the plane was in tact but severely damaged.

Three male passengers were found in the plane, two of which have been confirmed dead due to the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Update: Nick Brown of the Truckee Fire Protection District



UPDATE: 9:35 a.m.

Three passengers were involved in the plane crash this morning the west side of Highway 267 in Martis Valley. One has died and two are in critical condition, according to Placer County Sherrif deputies and Truckee fire officials. The plane took off at 7:33 a.m. and reported engine problems shortly after. All passengers were male.

Original post

Via Truckee Police Department: 8:10 a.m.— “Expect delays if you are driving on Hwy 267 South. Emergency vehicles are responding to what appears to be a plane crash.”

A plane crash was reported near Highway 267 this morning. @SierraSunNews is in contact with @PlacerSheriff and will bring more updates soon. — Hannah Jones (@indi_hannajones) July 17, 2018