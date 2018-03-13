Traffic fatality: Child dies in vehicle collision; driver deemed intoxicated

A 2-year-old child died in a traffic collision on Highway 20 Monday night after not being restrained in an appropriate safety seat, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.

At around 9 p.m. Monday, Albert Silva, 38, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge Road.

Silva allowed the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and through a gravel shoulder. In an attempt to drive back onto the road, Silva lost control and the vehicle was overturned several times.

Silva’s passenger, a 2 year old child, was not restrained in an appropriate child safety seat and was ejected from the car. Silva sustained major injuries and was transported to a medical center for treatment of his injuries.

The child was pronounced deceased at Sierra Nevada Memorial shortly after the collision.

According to CHP documents, both the driver and passenger were Grass Valley residents.

Highway 20 traffic was diverted to Willow Valley Road for a short duration during the investigation, but re-opened at 11:05 pm. Monday.

Alcohol intoxication was determined to be a factor in this collision. Silva was placed under arrest and remains in custody during his medical treatment.