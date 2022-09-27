Traffic control worker killed in fatal collision in Truckee

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a fatal traffic collision Monday night involving an alleged intoxicated driver and a traffic control worker, CHP Truckee said in a press release posted to Facebook.

The collision occurred on Highway 28 and Sahara Road in the Truckee area, according to the press release. The call came at approximately 10:44 p.m., the release stated.

According to the release, a man from Tahoma was driving a black 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on Highway 28 when he allegedly entered an active construction zone which was under one way traffic control.

“As the driver of the black Subaru approached the intersection of SR-28 at Sahara Dr., he failed to observe a traffic control worker in the roadway, instructing traffic to move from the westbound lane to the eastbound lane,” the release stated. “Due to his level of intoxication, the driver of the black Subaru was unable to slow or avoid the highway worker standing in the roadway. The front of the black Subaru collided with the worker propelling the worker in a westerly direction on SR-28. The black Subaru continued westbound colliding with a dump truck and an excavator that were working at the job site.”

The highway worker succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, the release stated. The driver of the black Subaru was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and was booked at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Station in Truckee, the release stated.

CHP Truckee units, with the assistance of the Placer County Sheriff’s department, are handling the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Officer P. Mann at CHP Truckee (530) 563-9200, the release stated.