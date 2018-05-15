Traffic control scheduled Wednesday on E. Main Street, downtown Grass Valley
East Main Street between Murphy Street and Richardson Street will be subject to traffic control for utility line work tomorrow, May 16, according to a City of Grass Valley press release.
The Traffic Control System will utilize a lane shift between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner; however delays of up to five minutes may be possible.
City officials ask that drivers please observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.