Traffic: Construction, delays planned for E. Main Street in Grass Valley

East Main Street, between Murphy Street and Eureka Street, will be subject to traffic control for utility line work on Monday.

The traffic control system will utilize one-way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (weather permitting).

Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner; however delays of up to five minutes may be possible.

Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.