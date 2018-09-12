Traffic collision: Roadway open near Dog Bar Road and Morning Sun Lane in Grass Valley after head-on wreck
September 12, 2018
12 p.m.— CHP officials confirm the roads have reopened and the incident is no longer logged.
10:45 a.m.— An air ambulance was cancelled for the wreck. According to Emergency command officials there are at least two people involved in the wreck with moderate injuries.
10:35 a.m.— The wreck is being reported as a head on collision. A Ford Focus and a Ford pick-up truck are involved, according to CHP incident page.
Original story
Expect traffic delays near Dog Bar Road and Morning Sun Lane in Grass Valley due to a two vehicle accident reported around 10:20 a.m. today.
Northbound lane is blocked and southbound is partially blocked as of 10:20 a.m., according to CHP’s incident website.
Recommended Stories For You
Units are currently on scene and a tow company has been called onto scene.
It is not apparent what types of injuries have been sustained.
Check back for more updates.