Traffic collision: Roadway open near Dog Bar Road and Morning Sun Lane in Grass Valley after head-on wreck

12 p.m.— CHP officials confirm the roads have reopened and the incident is no longer logged.

10:45 a.m.— An air ambulance was cancelled for the wreck. According to Emergency command officials there are at least two people involved in the wreck with moderate injuries.

10:35 a.m.— The wreck is being reported as a head on collision. A Ford Focus and a Ford pick-up truck are involved, according to CHP incident page.

Original story

Expect traffic delays near Dog Bar Road and Morning Sun Lane in Grass Valley due to a two vehicle accident reported around 10:20 a.m. today.

Northbound lane is blocked and southbound is partially blocked as of 10:20 a.m., according to CHP’s incident website.

Recommended Stories For You

Units are currently on scene and a tow company has been called onto scene.

It is not apparent what types of injuries have been sustained.

Check back for more updates.