Traditions of the Sierra fill the air at Victorian Christmas

The beauty of days gone by without gas-powered generators

Hundreds of people flock to Nevada City for the 2018 Victorian Christmas street faire. This year’s inaugural event begins this Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

This Sunday afternoon the 44th annual Victorian Christmas in Nevada City will begin rain or shine. “The weather is predicted to bring some rain, and if a little dusting of snow comes to make it beautiful, that would be nice too,” Libby Bonomolo at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce said.

New this year is the absence of gas-powered generators powering the vendors’ booths and altering the magical setting.

“Everyone is going electric this year,” Stuart Baker from the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce said. There will be no more gas-powered generators in the main vendor area. “It will be a quieter and more pleasing atmosphere.”

Another change this year will be the utilization of Commercial Street as a place for “micro-vendors,” because of the newly designed sidewalk that is too small for a full pop-up booth; the street is too narrow, according to Baker. More vendor options will be available with the smaller booths lining Commercial Street, according to officials.

Yuba City's Dewayne Debbs sips on a cup of hot mulled wine along Broad Street during Nevada City’s Victorian Christmas of the 2018 holiday season. Hot mulled wine is a tradition of Victorian Christmas.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

The micro-booths will be offered to vendors at a reduced rate of $150 compared to the full craft-vendor booth for $450. These vendor fees cover all five days of Victorian Christmas. Prices vary depending on what is being sold and if the vendor is a downtown merchant or a chamber member.

The event showcases 10 stages and over 30 performing groups including brass bands, choirs, bagpipers, fiddlers, fire dancers, magicians, hand-bells, jugglers and more. Enjoy free hot roasted chestnuts as you warm up by the open fire.

Enjoy a hot buttered rum or mulled wine as you browse the 120 unique vendors with handmade goods, unique wares, and delicious food.

Stop by the Alpha Building on Broad Street to see the Department 56 Dickens Village display.

Santa Claus will be available for picture taking and wish lists in the Masonic Lodge, at 108-1/2 N. Pine St..

Nevada City Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Victorian Christmas on Sundays, Dec. 4, 11, and 18 from 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Wednesdays, Dec. 7 and 14 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m..

The town’s red fir Christmas tree is locally grown and over 25 feet tall. Located in Robinson Plaza, the fir is decorated in traditional style with red bows and frosted pine cones.

Closed to traffic, downtown will be decorated with warm strings of lights; every traditional gas lamp is adorned with fresh and locally sourced ponderosa pine swags made by local Boy Scout Troup #24. Nearly 400 feet of fresh cedar garland is strung from balconies all throughout town.

Daily entertainment schedules can be found on the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.nevadacitychamber.com/nevada-city-events/victorian-christmas/

Shuttle parking and pick up are located at Nevada County Rood Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City. Cost is $5 for adults and children 15 and over. Children under 15 are free. Return journeys are free for all. Cash only. One shuttle bus is wheel chair accessible.

In the case of severe weather conditions, a cancellation will be posted to the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce’s website: https://www.nevadacitychamber.com .

Father Christmas played by Warren Nordendahl takes a break from taking photos with folks during a previous Victorian Christmas in Nevada City. Father Christmas can usually be seen walking around the street faire, while Santa Claus will be available for photos within the Masonic Hall on Pine Street.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

Sacramento's Eden Reader and Natalie Appel try on masks made by Pamela Devine of Devine Gifts, a 17 year Victorian Christmas craft booth vendor during a previous Victorian Christmas event. Hundreds of visitors are expected to take to Broad Street in downtown Nevada City this Sunday for the first Victorian Christmas of the 2022 holiday season.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

People as far as the eye can see, during the 2018 Victorian Christmas in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See email mboll-see@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4256.