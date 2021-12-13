 Tradition carries on: Motorcyclists, community keep giving spirit of Toy Run alive (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Tradition carries on: Motorcyclists, community keep giving spirit of Toy Run alive (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Members of the community lined Broad Street in Nevada City and waved to the hundreds of motorcyclists who took part in the annual Nevada County Toy Run. A group of community volunteers stepped up to make it happen this year after longtime organizer Thom Staser announced he was stepping away from the event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Five-year-old Daleyza Lopez smiles while she selects gifts for herself with the help of her family, including grandmother Claudia Quintero, during Saturday’s Toy Run at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Motorcyclists drop off food for families during the Nevada County Toy Run. Interfaith Food Ministries, the Food Bank of Nevada County, and Boy Scout Troops 24 an 4, among other volunteers, helped make the event a success.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of Santa’s elves ride down Broad Street in Nevada City with a sack full of goodies bound for the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
One by one the many hundreds of motorcyclists make their way to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, where food and gifts are dropped off to help families and children have a happy Christmas holiday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Children get to select gifts for themselves after the motorcyclists drop off hundreds of different presents at the terminus of the Nevada County Food and Toy Run at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
The motorcyclists of the Nevada County Toy Run make their way from the Eric Rood Administrative Center and down Broad Street before making their way toward the Nevada County Fairgrounds, where families await gifts.
Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union
Thousands of motorcycle riders took part in the annual Nevada County Toy Run Saturday, bringing gifts and food to the Nevada County Fairgrounds where they were distributed.
Photo: Elias Funez
A motorcycle pulling a wagon full of toys heads down Broad Street in Nevada City during Saturday’s Nevada County Toy Run.
Photo: Elias Funez
Once the hundreds of gifts are dropped off by the motorcycle riders, the task of sorting them immediately begins. After the final gifts are dropped off, the children and their families are allowed to make their selections.
Photo: Elias Funez
A motorcyclist drops off a large stuffed animal that is added to the pile collected during Saturday’s Nevada County Toy Run.
Photo: Elias Funez

