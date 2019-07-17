Trabucco Trail opens this Saturday; dedication followed by hiking tour

When traveling across the south fork of the Yuba River, via the iconic Highway 49 Bridge, have you ever looked downstream and admired the unspoiled river canyon? Nearly void of signs of civilization, even in the dark, the canyon remains mostly untouched with only a few lights from homes seen from afar on the ridgeline.

In the 1990s, a proposed housing development of executive homes off of Bitney Springs Road could have forever changed the view we all enjoy today while either hiking, swimming or seeking solace in nature along this section of the river. That was until Nevada County native Anna Reynolds Trabucco and her husband Bill Trabucco purchased the 900-acre property and worked with the Bear Yuba Land Trust to donate a conservation easement on the majority of the land they now call Linden Lea Ranch. The purpose of the easement was to keep the land in productive agricultural use forever. This working agricultural conservation easement allows for a variety of traditional agricultural uses on the land while restricting future residential use. Instead of hundreds of homes, a herd of Nevada County free range beef cattle graze the rangelands of the ranch today just as they have done for generations.

“My wife grew up on a small farm in South County here, but I grew up in the Bay Area and watched the Santa Clara Valley with its beautiful farmlands and open spaces become a crowded and overdeveloped Silicon Valley. I always thought that the planning could have been better,” explains Trabucco. “As humans, we should do better and leave the earth better than how we found it.”

The Trabucco’s lifelong commitment to land conservation, as a way to protect open spaces and wild places, is being honored this Saturday when the land trust celebrates the opening of the brand new Trabucco Trail.

Overlooking the confluence of the Middle and North Yuba rivers with views of snow-capped peaks in the high Sierra, the Trabucco Trail is a one-mile extension off of the Yuba Rim Trail that is located on the land trust’s Rice’s Crossing North Preserve below Bullard’s Bar Reservoir in Yuba County.

“I’m excited about this trail because it provides some nice views along the way,” says the land trust’s Land Access Manager Shaun Clarke. “It also serves as a connector trail, linking two trails on BYLT land – the Yuba Rim and Yuba Drop trails.”

Building a new trail requires funding, hours of planning, and bringing numerous agencies and groups together.

The Trabucco Trail was funded through a River Parkways Grant from the California Natural Resources Agency. The land trust’s Trail Stewardship Team — which includes Clarke along with Co-Executive Director Erin Tarr, Trails Coordinator Bill Haire and Stewardship Manager Elias Grant — did the planning and hired Bob Hale from Sierra Engineers to build the new trail. Most of the trail lies on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property and needed to meet strict alignment, grade and design standards. The land trust also worked with the United Auburn Indian Community (UAIC) to determine the presence of historical sites along the trail route. Land trust volunteers dedicated over 100 hours toward designing and installing improvements such as shade structures, picnic tables, kiosks and parking areas. The Gold Country Trails Council also helped to fund the equestrian parking area and signage.

“Dedicating this trail to Bill and Anna Trabucco means so much to BYLT. Not only have they donated a conservation easement restricting subdivision and development of their land, but they have been steadfast supporters of our mission for 20 years,” says the land trust’s Co-Executive Director Erin Tarr. “From the Trabucco Trail, if you look east, you can see Linden Lea Ranch along the South Yuba River. We hope that Bill and Anna will enjoy riding their horses along this ridgeline and feel proud of the legacy they have left.”

Saturday’s event begins in the morning with a dedication to the Trabuccos, followed by a staff led, moderate three-mile hike on the Yuba Rim and Trabucco Trails to the scenic overlook and back. Folk Trails Hiking Club and Gold Country Trails Council will also be guiding groups.

“It’s quite an honor to have our name pinned to this trail,” says Trabucco. “We are so grateful to Bear Yuba Land Trust not only for this, but for the work they do. Land conservation provides so many public benefits – access to trails and recreation, animal habitat, connecting indigenous peoples to their tribal lands, improved water quality – sometimes we don’t even know or see them until they’re gone.”