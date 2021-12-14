‘Toys for Tots’ volunteers needed to organize, assemble toys
In preparation for the “Toys for Tots” Christmas toy distribution, volunteers are needed to help sort toys and build bicycles for local children in need. Volunteers will be organizing and assembling toys from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 17, and at 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, located at 255 South Auburn Street in Grass Valley.
Managed by the local Marine Corps League #885, a Marine Corps Veterans’ Organization, the Toys for Tots program started helping only a few hundred children in Nevada County and Auburn and today assists over 1,500. MCL #885 coordinates the regional program and works with the local Salvation Army and Nevada County Sheriff’s Dept. in the distribution of the toys. All toys and financial donations made on behalf of the Regional Toys for Tots program stays in the area and helps local children. For more information, email grass.valley.ca@toysfortots.org, call 530-263-5874 or visit https://www.mcl885.org/mclt4tots.html.
