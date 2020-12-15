Toys for Tots still needs donations, volunteers

A handful of local organizations are preparing for the annual Toys for Tots event this Saturday, and are asking for the community’s help.

People can find a tag at Kmart — 111 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley — as part of the Angel Tree program. This program connects people with children who otherwise might not get Christmas presents. The tag provides information about the gifts, which should then be brought unwrapped by Thursday to The Salvation Army, 10725 Alta St., Grass Valley.

People can also donate toys through Thursday at the Alta Street offices, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are also needed at The Salvation Army between 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. People should call 530-274-3500 to sign up to volunteer.

Toy distribution is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The Salvation Army’s offices. Partnering with Toys for Tots and the Roamin’ Angels, The Salvation Army will serve around 230 families and over 500 children who signed up for the program.

The Nevada County Food Bank will give food to each family participating in the giveaway.

Kettle bell ringers

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the number of bell ringers this season. People can donate to The Salvation Army online at: https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/team/329558. They can also donate through http://www.grassvalley.salvationarmy.org, though they must choose the Grass Valley location when donating.

Businesses can adopt a kettle for $250. Donating $1 to $25 at red kettles will enable The Salvation Army to continue providing emergency food boxes and shelter nights, as well as help with utility bills.

Source: The Salvation Army