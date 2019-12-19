Toys for Tots readies for Saturday giveaway: Gifts for older kids still needed (PHOTO GALLERY)

Firefighters from across western Nevada County came together Thursday morning to offer Santa Claus a hero’s procession through downtown Grass Valley amidst a sleigh surrounded by hundreds of Toys for Tots toys.

Firefighters had been collecting the toys since Oct. 1 from their respective neighborhood fire stations and delivered them to the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, where members of the Marine Corps League Gold Country Detachment No. 885 had begun collecting and sorting the toys in advance of a Saturday morning giveaway.

“When we first started, we were serving about 300 kids,” Marine Corps League Commandant John Bynes said. “Now it’s over 1,500 kids.”

Toys gathered from the fire departments — as well as from hundreds of community donation locations, and included two shipping containers full of toys — were sorted Thursday and into today.

Though there are many toys for youngsters donated, the group is always short of gifts for older children.

“We really lack stuff for teenagers like girls’ hair dryers, and makeup and perfume,” Bynes said.

Those still wanting to donate items such as those listed are welcome to drop them and any other gifts by the Veterans Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley, during the day today.

County officials as well as the Salvation Army have helped to pre-determine which families qualify for the gift giveaway scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Building.

